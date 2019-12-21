The most anticipated games and the exclusive Nintendo Switch coming out in 2020

Share it:

If on one hand 2020 will represent the swan song for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, ready to give way to PS5 and Xbox Series X, on the other it promises to be theyet another great vintage for Nintendo Switch, which will see the debut of a large number of new and promising exclusives.

Before jumping headfirst in 2020, we thought well to take stock of the situation and to gather in one place all the games arriving on the hybrid over the next year. One of the most anticipated exclusives is without a shadow of a doubt Animal Crossing New Horizons, which on March 20 will finally mark the debut of the famous series on the Kyoto hybrid. The title promises a decidedly vast amount of activity and a local multiplayer for four players.

Also noteworthy Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, remake of the JRPG developed by Monolith Soft for Wii, e No More Heroes 3, new chapter of the franchise born from the mind of Suda51. Among the titles not yet confirmed for 2020, but which we sincerely hope to see, include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Bayonetta 3.

These, however, are only some of the upcoming games, to which a large number of multiplatforms are added.