The most absurd rumor of early 2020? Rockstar Games kicks off after GTA 6!

New Year 2020 tastes so much about early April Fools, to read the reckless rumor of a youtuber who, strong of his 30,000 followers, claims to have found a singular letter from Rockstar Games that would herald the closure to its employees, but only after having launched GTA 6.

Acting as a media bass drum to an anonymous source, the content creator known as TheNathanNS shows in fact the excerpt of a letter from Rockstar which, in his opinion, would have been addressed to an employee of the company to inform him of the the will of the company to close its doors after having launched the next Grand Theft Auto, a title reported by other leaks such as GTA 6 Project Americas.

Behind the incredible "dissolution" of the Large R there would be the will of the company to "create the best game ever seen" and to leave the business forever for manifest inability to exceed this limit (!!!). Or, we add, a black hole destined to form right in the middle of a Take-Two corporate meeting immediately after the launch of GTA 6, which would then have the same probability of coming true.

Always according to this amazing leak, the GTA Online support it should end in 2020 due to the "lack of innovation momentum" that would be depressing Rockstar Games' ambitions: it is a pity that GTA 5 sold 15 million copies in 2019 alone and that the open-world blockbuster, thanks also to the expansion Casino and Resort Diamond, was one of last year's most successful multiplayer games, with triples on Twitch compared to 2018.

However, we do not know if the youtuber tweet or the leak he referred to to launch this "media bomb" will be removed from social media under the wave of hilarious reaction from the community, but for the record, it seemed right to report his indiscretions which, moreover, go perfectly with the worst fake GTA 6 video leaked to date.