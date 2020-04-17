The Moon Knight series for Disney + dates its filming

Share it:

There are a few Marvel series whose premiere seems assured for 2021 on Disney +. This is the case of Loki and What If …? with WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier still dated for sometime this year. There is less security in all the other series announced.

Now the filming of Moon Knight, one of these mysterious series. Production Weekly (codename Good Faith) places this 26-week shoot on November 16, 2020. Hopefully this could lead us to see the series premiere sometime before the end of 2021.

Moon Knight is one of the many personalities of Marc Spector, a mercenary who is also the taxi driver Jake Lockley and the millionaire Steven Grant, among others. At the moment in the series we do not know how many versions of the character we will see.

What we also do not know is which actor is going to give life to this Moon Knight on his arrival at the UCM, since the only name linked to the project right now is that of Jeremy Slater, who will serve as showrunner. Slater has worked on rather unfortunate projects like The Fantastic Four of 2015, The Exorcist series, and the Death Note adaptation in live action. Also in other better received works like The Umbrella Academy for Netflix.

With a bit of luck we will be told more about the series before filming starts or in the worst case we will have to wait for the leaks to do their part in order to get to know the cast before it becomes official.