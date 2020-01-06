The monster designer from Silent Hill is working on a new project

Share it:

Masahiro Ito, artist who became famous for creating the now iconic monster design of the Silent Hill series, announced on Twitter that he was working on a new project, for which he is a member of the main development team.

"I'm working on a game as a member of the main team. I hope it won't be canceled.", read the tweet. To the inevitable request for information on the mysterious game from users, Ito stated that "can not say anything about it yet".

The artist also took the opportunity to wish (late) a happy year to all his followers, while attaching an artwork taken from a retro sci-fi game set in Russia, a project that remained in development on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment from 2008 to 2010, before being canceled. The same artwork has been the background for his site since 2012, and was already shared on Twitter for the first time in March 2017. It is not clear whether the image in question, which you can view at the bottom of this news, has to dealing with the mysterious new project.

Masahiro Ito, remember, has covered the role of Monster Designer for silent Hill (1999), to then also take the position of Art Director for Silenti Hill 2 (2001) e Silent Hill 3 (2003). In more recent times he has worked as a Monster Designer for NightCry (2016) and Creature Designer for Metal Gear Survive (2018).