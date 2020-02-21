The monopoly of Demon Slayer sales continues: top 10 conquered for 3 weeks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From October 2019 onwards, with the closure of the anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has lived an unprecedented season. Shueisha had to reprint at least once or twice a month all manga volumes which in a short time exceeded one million sales each. Not only that, because the work also points to ONE PIECE's records.

Week after week, the ranking published by the well-known Japanese company Oricon makes this idea more concrete. As we have already reported to you in the past, Demon Slayer conquered the entire top 10 weekly with its volumes, also going to the top 19.

With the week just ending, this record has widened with Demon Slayer who conquered the top 10 for three consecutive weeks, an event that has never happened before. In total, between 10 and 16 February the volumes sold a total of over 3 million copies, bringing the total of this editorial 2020 to almost 24 million copies sold.

Not only that, because with this week all tankon of Demon Slayer have exceeded 2 million copies sold each, with the exception of number 19, which has just arrived in comics but which will undoubtedly join the others in a few days. Thus, the march of Demon Slayer seems to be unstoppable, which is also putting ONE PIECE's leadership in the sales charts of the individual volumes at a yearly level in crisis. Koyoharu Gotouge's manga could continue indefinitely at this rate for a long time to come.