The Momo caster fired from the CoD League following complaints from several girls

According to the news of the last few days, Activision Blizzard would have resolved the relationship with the Call of Duty League caster, Philip "Momo"Whitfield, following an internal investigation into some messages he would send to several girls in the community.

"The person I was then is not the person I am now"Momo said in his own defensive statement in which he nevertheless assumed his responsibilities. "I'm sorry for my immaturity, I'm sorry for any explicit content or language that I've used … I'm sorry for anyone who offended or anyone who suffered … as a result of my actions".

The nature of the messages has not been revealed publicly, but several girls came forward to contest Momo's slight claim that "the general nature of the complaints is that my messages made the recipients uncomfortable"and that, in contrast, Momo's actions and words have been much more explicit than the caster wanted to reveal.

Emily-Rose "Emilia"Worrall, former Call of Duty player, has come forward bringing their experience with Momo. "I decided to move on with the group of girls to help them support their case"he said on Twitter."Momo basically said he wanted to sleep with me when I was a minor at the event we met …".

In response to Momo's statement, the girl – who got to get evidence from other girls – replied: "You know it wasn't years ago and you know it wasn't just messages …"

"I am sure that the girls who lived MUCH MUCH worse … will speak bringing evidence very soon. F '…that another molester tries to minimize what they did to MORE THAN 10 GIRLS in this community."

Many other girls have rightly contested the practice of diminish and minimize the conduct of the caster.

Momo's dismissal took effect on June 30th.