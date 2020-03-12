Sports

The mockery of PSG fans about the 'Coronavirus' in the pre-match

March 11, 2020
Edie Perez
In the midst of the world buzz for 'Coronavirus', fans of the PSG they scoffed at this around the 'Princes Park' in the preview of the match that would face his team against Borussia Dortmund.

Several supporters of the Parisian ensemble visited each other in isolation suits, and some even in gas masks, to sing and support their team in Paris and at the same time make fun of the current pandemic.

The video, which is going viral on social networks, has already sparked several reactions of displeasure and rejection by the mockery carried out by 'les parisiens'.

