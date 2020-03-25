Entertainment

The Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash trilogy is shown in a new trailer

March 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of one of the most impressive Japanese animation franchises, the masterpiece of Yoshiyuki Tomino, several projects related to the brand were announced, including the film trilogy by Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, inspired by the 1990 novel of the same name.

The creator of the franchise himself has shown enthusiasm for the anime of Hathaway's Flash, based on nothing less than a story imagined well 30 years ago. Planned initially for the winter season, the first film in the trilogy was now postponed to Japan until 23 July 2020. However, after several months of press silence, the trilogy has returned to be talked about with new succulent information.

Specifically, the official website has released a new promotional poster and a new trailer, the same ones that you can admire at the bottom of the news. In addition, the team revealed part of the cast of voice actors that follow:

  • Kensho Ono (Shikadai in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) will be Hathaway Noa;
  • Reina Ueda (Kanao by Demon Slayer) will play Gigi Andalusia instead;
  • Junichi Suwabe (Aizawa of My Hero Academia), finally, will lend his voice to Kenneth Sleg;

No information has been revealed regarding an alleged landing of the trilogy in our country, but we will keep you updated if there are news on the matter. And you, instead, what do you think of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, what expectations do you have? Let us know with a comment below.

