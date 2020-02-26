Entertainment

         'The Mister': Universal will adapt the new erotic novel by the author of 'Fifty Shades of Gray'

February 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
'Fifty Shades of Gray' has become a cult trilogy among readers of fiery imagination and trash movie fans of all fur. Now Variety reports that Universal Pictures has acquired the cinematographic rights of E.L. James, 'Mister'(The Mister, 2019) and, after a heated bidding war, the study has reached an agreement with the writer, who has already put many conditions in the previous adaptations.

Mister

The same dog with a different collar and whip

Universal acquired James' erotic trilogyFifty Shades of Grey'In 2012 and adaptations of the film trilogy earned more than 1.3 billion at the global box office as a whole. Sara Scott, senior vice president of production and development director,Lexi BartaThey will oversee the project of adapting the romantic-erotic novel published in 2019, centered on a British aristocrat in love with his enigmatic and virgin housekeeper.


Well, I liked 'Fifty shadows released'

In the official synopsis of 'Mister', "the millionaire Maxim Trevelyan He has always enjoyed an easy life. Thanks to his undeniable appeal, his aristocratic environment and his wealth, he has never had to work and rarely sleeps alone. Suddenly everything changes when tragedy erupts and Maxim inherits the noble title, fortune and family property, but also many responsibilities that he must face and for which he does not feel fully prepared. However, his biggest challenge is to fight against the unexpected desire that awakens an enigmatic young man who has just arrived in England with a turbulent past".

"Alessia becomes an attractive mystery and Maxim's longing is transformed into a passion that she had never felt before, and which she dares not name. Maxim faces to protect her from the malevolence that threatens her, as well as to protect her own secrets"It goes without saying that between them a relationship of power is established in the that sex constantly appears on its pages.

