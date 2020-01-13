The mistake at the beginning of the final that the mattress hobby did not overlook

Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid dispute this Sunday the final of the Spanish Super Cup as 'guests'. At the beginning of the expected match, there was a detail that did not go unnoticed by the mattress hobby and that quickly went viral on social networks.

One of the giant shirts that were deployed on the grass was not correct. The elastic of the Athletic one had a detail that revealed the error: It was from last season.

Many social network users soon realized the error. The elastic mattress had some Blue waves that in this season 19/20 disappeared from the design.