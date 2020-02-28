The Misfit of Demon King Academy: anime postponed due to Coronavirus

Share it:

The epidemic that started from China and then spread to the whole world is causing considerable problems for the various companies. Among these are also the core production houses that have already had to delay some works as happened at A Certain Scientific Railgun T. Delays have also been announced for The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

The official website of The Misfit of Demon King Academy has announced that the anime will undergo a change of dates due to the Coronavirus. Initially scheduled for April 2020, The Misfit of Demon King Academy will be published starting in July. The motivation is to be found in the delay that Coronavirus caused to the production of the episodes.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is an anime based on Shu's light novel. The extended title is The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants. The plot of the work is the following: "After years and years of battles, destruction and crimes of various kinds, Arnos the king of demons, one of the strongest and most ruthless in history, gets angry and decides to live in a peaceful world. He then reincarnates into a new being 2000 years into the future, where he finds a weak world with weak magical powers. When he enrolls in the academy for future kings of demons, however, he finds many difficulties in his path. "

The Coronavirus, or Covid-19, is creating numerous problems: in addition to the productions, events such as AnimeJapan 2020 are also canceled.