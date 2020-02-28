Entertainment

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: anime postponed due to Coronavirus

February 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The epidemic that started from China and then spread to the whole world is causing considerable problems for the various companies. Among these are also the core production houses that have already had to delay some works as happened at A Certain Scientific Railgun T. Delays have also been announced for The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

The official website of The Misfit of Demon King Academy has announced that the anime will undergo a change of dates due to the Coronavirus. Initially scheduled for April 2020, The Misfit of Demon King Academy will be published starting in July. The motivation is to be found in the delay that Coronavirus caused to the production of the episodes.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is an anime based on Shu's light novel. The extended title is The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants. The plot of the work is the following: "After years and years of battles, destruction and crimes of various kinds, Arnos the king of demons, one of the strongest and most ruthless in history, gets angry and decides to live in a peaceful world. He then reincarnates into a new being 2000 years into the future, where he finds a weak world with weak magical powers. When he enrolls in the academy for future kings of demons, however, he finds many difficulties in his path. "

READ:  Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. in 'Back to the Future'

The Coronavirus, or Covid-19, is creating numerous problems: in addition to the productions, events such as AnimeJapan 2020 are also canceled.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.