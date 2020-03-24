         'The Ministry of Time': Season 4 of the TVE series will also be seen on HBO

Share it:

What a surprise HBO Spain just gave us by announcing that the season 4 from 'The Ministry of Time' will also be seen on that platform. Specific, each episode will be available on HBO the day after its broadcast on La 1.

In addition, HBO adds to its catalog the first three seasons of 'The Ministry of Time' starting this coming April 1. It is still a movement to prepare for the arrival of the new episodes, the release date of which is unknown at the moment.

In this new fourth season of the series created by Pablo and Javier Olivares, we will travel, among other places, to the convulsive court of England in the 16th century, post-war Spain, the Madrid scene and the Golden Age of Velázquez. Among the historical figures whose appearance is already confirmed are Picasso, María Tudor, Francisco Franco and Albert Einstein. Almost nothing.

From Netflix to HBO

A detail that surely attracts the attention of many is that Netflix was involved in the third season of the series, but the distribution agreement with that platform came to an end this past February. That was where HBO saw an opportunity that it has not missed.

Now it remains to be known when can we see it. It is unknown if there has been any type of delay caused by the coronavirus, but at the moment we do have a poster for this fourth season, which I leave below: