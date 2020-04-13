         'The Ministry of Time' returns next week with the Season 4 transmedia prequel

Share it:

The long-awaited season 4 of the sensational 'The Ministry of Time' is heating up engines and making as much noise as it can, including the magnificent news that it will premiere the new episodes on both La 1 and HBO Spain. The series is closer than it seems and next week we can sink the tooth into a prequel.

Thus, next Monday, April 20, RTVE.es debuts "Before there is no time", a ten-minute transmedia prequel that promises to be "full of revealing surprises" and to place the ministéricos within the framework of the next episodes.

Written by Pablo Lara and directed by Carles TorrensThis prequel features Jaime Blanch as Salvador, Hugo Silva as Pacino, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo as Irene, Juan Gea as Ernesto, Francesca Piñón as Angustias and Manolo Cal as the invited historical character: Benito Pérez Galdós.

We do not know what "transmedia" implies beyond what can be seen on the official website of the Ministry of time in RTVE, what we have been told is that we will be located two and a half years after the events of the third season and that the patrol faces a temporary alarm that fails and the consequences of it.

It is not the first foray of this style of 'The Ministry of Time' that since its inception has been very aware of the community of ministries on their social networks and have experimented with their transmedia universe including virtual reality dives.