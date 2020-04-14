‘The Ministry of Time’ releases its prequel

Share it:

More than two and a half years have passed since Pacino, Lola and Alonso prevented 'El Ministerio del Tiempo', one of the best kept secrets of the Spanish government, from ending up becoming an intertemporal tourism agency with the bombastic name of 'Carpe Diem '. Now that the waters have calmed down, an invitation to look again inside this millennial institution led by Salvador Martí together with his faithful Ernesto and Irene Larra. None of them imagined that they would have to face something they are not prepared for: What happens when a temporary alarm fails and it is impossible to locate the place to go on a mission? Does that mean that the world as we know it may be in danger?

This is the plot of ‘Before there is no time’, prequel to ‘The Ministry of Time’ which will premiere on Monday April 20 on RTVE.ES and that will connect the third season of the series with the fourth, still pending release. The piece, ten minutes long and whose trailer is now available, will pay tribute to the figure of Benito Pérez Galdós on the centenary of his death and whose skin Manolo Cal will get into.



Directed by Carles Torrens and with a script of Pablo Lara, is starring Jaime Blanch (Savior), Hugo Silva (Pacino), Cayetana Guillén Cuervo (Irene), Juan Gea (Ernesto) and Francesca Piñón (Anguishes).