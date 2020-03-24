'The Ministry of Time' comes to HBO

Share it:

If a few days ago we announced that RTVE he had recovered on his website the three seasons of 'The Ministry of Time' putting them at the service of an audience that these days has to stay at home; Now a second platform has announced that it also adds to its catalog all the episodes of the successful series. And no it's not Netflix who has regained the rights.

HBO has announced that when the premiere of the fourth season of 'The Ministry of Time', the new episodes will be available on the platform the day after they are broadcast on Spanish Television. Furthermore, from the April 1st The first three seasons will appear in your catalog. Without a doubt a perfect excuse to become a marathon at Easter and start engines for the premiere of the fourth season.

About the fourth season

The fourth installment, newly created by Javier Olivares and Marc VigilHe will travel to the convulsive court of England in the 16th century, Francisco Franco and post-war Spain, the Madrid movement with Pedro Almodovar or the Golden Age of Velázquez, among others. Cinema fans, soldiers of powerful armies, ladies in the most influential courts, spies, artists of the stature of Federico García Lorca and Picasso … are some of the characters that the agents will meet. They return, by the way, Rodolfo Sancho and Aura Garrido in the characters of Julián Martínez and Amelia Folch. Too Alonso (Nacho Fresneda), Pacino (Hugo Silva) and Lola Mendieta (Macarena García).