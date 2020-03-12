Entertainment

The Minecraft Library initiative is born to combat censorship in oppressed countries

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Many countries across the globe block access to countless information portals or directly access to the Internet, but what they do not do is block Minecraft, the game that Reporters Without Borders has used to launch together with Blockworks the so-called The Uncensored Library, a map of Minecraft with virtual books that contain articles that have been censored in these oppressed countries.

Oppressive regimes block websites, but they don't block Minecraft.

Today this initiative has been launched with up to 200 books. A collection that will increase over time, including articles written by journalists who have been censored, imprisoned and even killed for their work. The map includes space to add more sections to the library.

Blockworks has 18 virtual architects who have worked for three months to desasapland this 12.5 million block neoclassical library. The rooms are divided between different countries and include sculptures and exhibitions on the subject of censorship and freedom of expression.

You can consult more information on the official page and download the latest version of the map at this link (it is direct download, if you click on it you will download the file directly).

Minecraft has proven to be an extremely useful tool for promoting tourism, for teaching and for endless profits that go beyond entertainment and have elevated Mojang's work to one of the most important cultural products of the last decades.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.