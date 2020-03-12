The Minecraft Library initiative is born to combat censorship in oppressed countries

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Many countries across the globe block access to countless information portals or directly access to the Internet, but what they do not do is block Minecraft, the game that Reporters Without Borders has used to launch together with Blockworks the so-called The Uncensored Library, a map of Minecraft with virtual books that contain articles that have been censored in these oppressed countries.

Today this initiative has been launched with up to 200 books. A collection that will increase over time, including articles written by journalists who have been censored, imprisoned and even killed for their work. The map includes space to add more sections to the library.

Blockworks has 18 virtual architects who have worked for three months to desasapland this 12.5 million block neoclassical library. The rooms are divided between different countries and include sculptures and exhibitions on the subject of censorship and freedom of expression.

You can consult more information on the official page and download the latest version of the map at this link (it is direct download, if you click on it you will download the file directly).

Minecraft has proven to be an extremely useful tool for promoting tourism, for teaching and for endless profits that go beyond entertainment and have elevated Mojang's work to one of the most important cultural products of the last decades.