The millions of Paris against the surprising team of Bergamo: the data that impresses for the game between PSG and Atalanta

PSG and Atalanta will meet for a pass to the semifinals of the Champions League

The duel of Champions League quarter-finals that will take place this Wednesday between Paris Saint Germain and the surprising Atalanta Italian represents a strong clash of styles, summarized by one fact: the Brazilian Neymar junior, number 10 of the powerful Parisian club, with its more than 36 million euros per year of salary -variables not included-, win like all the Italian squad.

Based on millionaire investments and spending records, PSG has become the absolute dominator of French football but it still could not be in Europe, a competition in which 25 years ago he did not pass the quarterfinal, against an Atalanta that made programming, tactical organization and a job of recruiting talent, its main strength.

And it is that if the salaries of the two templates are compared, the difference is abysmal. Neymar, for whom PSG broke all spending records in 2017 by signing him for 222 million euros from Barcelona, has a gross salary that exceeds 36 million euros per season, slightly more than 30 million net, according to data provided by the French newspaper "L’Equipe".

The best paid at Atalanta are Colombians Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel, in addition to the Argentine Alexander Papuan Gomez, with a base record of 1.2 million euros net per season, plus variables that allow them to touch 1.8, in data released each year by the newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport".

Atalanta reached the quarterfinals after beating Valencia -REUTERS

All the players that make up the Atalanta squad accumulate between 33 and 36 million euros per year, an amount similar to the salary that enters each course in Neymar's boxes, without counting the variables that the Brazilian has.

And is that PSG also pays more than 16 million net per season to the French Kylian Mbappé, and almost 11 million to Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, the third highest paid footballer in the squad coached by German Thomas Tuchel.

Neymar – Mbappe and Silva are the best paid of the squad – REUTERS

In total, the trident of PSG, formed by Neymar, Icardi and Mbappé, waiting for it to be known if the last named will manage to recover from his ankle injury, accumulate some 55 million euros net per season.

Atalanta's highest paid trio of strikers, Duván, Muriel and Gómez it stays at about five million.

And is that the tenth player with the best chip in France is the Argentine Leandro Paredes, always from PSG, with seven million euros per season, one more than Frenchman Wissam Ben Yedder, from Monaco and former Sevilla player, who earns six net per year.

Thus, the Atalanta-PSG of this Wednesday opposes two worlds and two different philosophies, the club with the most “glamor” in the French capital and Bergamo, a small city of 120,000 inhabitants that has made a place among the largest in Italy, coming from a third and a fourth place in the last two Serie A.

