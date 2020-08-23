The millionaire sum that PSG will disburse for its players if they become Champions League champions

Share it:

PSG reached their first Champions League final -REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

In addition to glory and honor, they will be 11.5 million euros which will be at stake this Sunday at Estádio da Luz in the Champions League final between the PSG and the Bayern Munich.

A check for 500,000 euros to each of the 23 players who make up Paris Saint-Germain He is waiting in Nasser’s office for the unsigned khelaifi. A prize that would be added to the 500,000 euros that have already been pocketed for having won other competitions.

This is how it appears in the premium agreement that the club president agreed in 2013 with the squad, led then by the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The squad will share 11.5 million euros in the event of winning the Champions League – REUTERS / Matthew Childs

The Qatari owners of the club they have never hidden their obsession to win the Champions League, so they granted that exceptional bonus to players if they achieved it.

For now, the workforce has already insured 400,000 euros for his victory in the French league, plus 50.000 euros for each of the two national cups they have raised.

If this Sunday in Lisbon they achieve their first triumph in the Champions League, the annual premiums will add up to the million euros agreed at that time. After having reached the first final in their history against Leipzig, PSG will face the German team, the top candidate, not only for beating Barcelona 8-2, but for not having lost any duel in the highest competition of Europe.

Players will also pocket 500 thousand euros after winning the league and national cups -REUTERS / Miguel A. Lopes

In the previous one, the German coach of PSG, Thomas Tuchel, highlighted in the press conference that the German team “He has the advantage of being used to playing these games.” “It’s a great club,” Tuchel said, noting that Bayern is a “very, very strong” team.

However, he assured that the PSG will not change the style of play this Sunday and that he believes that the same team will play against Leipzig in the semi-final. Regarding the presence of Marco Verratti in the starting eleven due to the blow he suffered in the semifinal, Tuchel said that “He feels good” and he has trained without problems, although he did not clarify if he will play from the beginning.

Finally, Tuchel said that the game can be decided by the “small details” and insisted on the idea that he will not change the style of play for the final, but that he will maintain the line of previous matches.

