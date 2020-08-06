The millionaire prizes that the US Open will distribute despite the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic

Share it:

It is still unknown if the matches will be played with the public (AFP)

In a closed-door edition with no viewer revenue, the United States Open Tennis will offer a budget of $ 53.4 million, almost 95% of the 2019 total, and individual winners will receive $ 850,000 less.

Through a statement, the US Tennis Federation (USTA) reported that its Grand Slam tournament "will offer $ 53.4 million in total compensation to players in 2020 – almost 95 percent of the 2019 total." Of those $ 53.4 million, $ 7.6 million will be dedicated to supporting tennis players whose income has been affected by the coronaviru pandemics, which forced a nearly five-month suspension from the ATP and WTA circuits.

"The distribution of prize money for the US Open 2020 is the result of a close collaboration between the USTA, the WTA and the ATP, and represents a commitment to supporting players and their financial well-being for an unprecedented time," said Mike Dowse, executive director of USTA.

Under the new award scheme for the Open, which will be held from August 31 to September 13 in Flushing Meadows, New York, the winners of the men's and women's individual categories will each get $ 3 million.

Rafael Nadal, champion in 2019, will not participate in this edition (USA TODAY Sports)

In the 2019 edition, which had a total prize pool of about $ 57 million, the individual winners received 3.85 million, the highest number in tournament history. Instead, the Open decided to increase the prizes of the tennis players who pass the first round by 5% ($ 61,000 vs. $ 58,000 in 2019) and keep the same amount for the second and third rounds. The amount dedicated to the winners in the doubles category, both male and female, also fell, which this year was reduced to $ 400,000 for each team from 740,000 in 2019.

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, number two in the world, announced Tuesday that he is giving up defending the title won at the Open in 2019 due to the risks related to the coronavirus, joining a list of absences that already included the Swiss Roger Federer due to injury. "After much thought I have decided not to participate in the US Open of this year. The health situation remains very complicated throughout the world with cases of COVID-19 and outbreaks that seem out of control, ”wrote the Spaniard, number two in the ATP world ranking, on his Twitter account. In addition, he added: "We know that this year's calendar after 4 months without playing is outrageous." In the female branch, the current number one, the Australian Ashleigh Barty, will also be low, but the current champion, the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, and the American Serena Williams will compete in New York.

