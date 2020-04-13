The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED, revealed the number of episodes of the series

Share it:

Over the past few weeks we have had the opportunity to talk to you about the interesting The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED, interesting animated production based on the light novel by Yasutaka Tsutsui whose fame has rapidly grown as directed by the co-director of the beloved Death Note.

Well, during the last few hours some interesting information related to the work has arrived. In particular, it has been disclosed that the series will consist of a total of 11 episodes, which will also be distributed on home video in a total of three different releases, although information regarding the various release dates has not yet been revealed. The production aired on April 9, 2020 on Fuji TV while Fumination is instead taking care of releasing the various streaming episodes – following the Japanese premiere – in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

In case you don't know him, the anime follows the story of the rich and famous Daisuke Kanbe, a detective whose career is focused on solving particularly difficult and out of the ordinary cases. Given the capabilities put on display, Kanbe is assigned to the so-called Modern Crimes Division, who takes care of keeping under control unorthodox agents, a new job where, to support him, will find his colleague Kato.

