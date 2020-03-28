The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED is shown in a new trailer

Share it:

The spring season is now ready to make its debut in the coming days. Among the titles that will enrich the schedule linked to Japanese animation, the thriller production of The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED, directed by none other than the co-director of Death Note.

An investigative anime edited by Tomohiko Ito, also thanks to the success of ERASED, bodes well for the animated adaptation taken from the light novel of the same name by Yasutaka Tsutsui. After a first trailer for The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED, western name of Fugo Keiji Balance: Unlimited, published in January, it is finally possible to take a look at new unreleased scenes in the new promotional teaser, the same that you can admire at the top of the page.

Animated by Cloverworks studio (The Promised Neverland), according to rumors the series will accompany us for a total of 11 episodes, although the latter information has not currently been confirmed. The plot tells the story between the millionaire and daring Daisuke Kanbe, assigned to the Modern Crimes Operations Unit, and his new investigative partner Kato (voiced by Mamoru Miyano, Light in Death Note).

