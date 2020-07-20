The Mexican team will return to the fields in a friendly against the Netherlands

Share it:

The Mexican soccer team, led by the Argentine Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, will return to activity in October when they visit the “Clockwork Orange” in a friendly match, almost a year after playing their last engagement and after more than 10 months of isolation by COVID-19.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) confirmed the match on Monday, which will take place at the Johan Cruyff stadium in the Dutch capital. El Tri has not played a game since November 19, 2019, when it beat Bermuda 2-1 in the Concacaf League of Nations.

Mexico was going to play friendly matches against the teams of Czech Republic, Greece and Colombia in the United States in March and May, but were suspended due to the coronavirus that has left more than 600,000 dead worldwide.

Mexico and the Netherlands have played eight games, with four wins for the Netherlands, three for Mexico and a draw.

In World Cups, the Mexicans qualified for the round of 16 in France 1998 when they drew 2-2 with the Netherlands, but lost in Brazil 2014 2-1 to the Europeans in a game in which they let go of an advantage.

The Mexican team began a new path last year led by Martino, who won 15 games, tied 1 and lost 1 in the 17 at the helm of Tri, including those in the Gold Cup in which he beat the United States in the final in July of last year.

Despite the setback 4-0 against Argentina in a friendly, the Mexican team showed a high performance last year in which the Argentine coach began testing young figures, candidates to play in the World Cup qualifying round and, if Mexico qualifies, be in Qatar 2022.

The team intends to win the Concacaf World Cup qualifier in 2021 and retain the Gold Cup title, tournaments in which Martino will maintain its tendency to combine young people with recognized figures such as midfielder Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid), and the forwards Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers of the English Premier League) e Hirving Lozano (Naples).

For this next world Cup, El Tri aims to reach the much-awaited fifth match, he assured Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF). This in their participation in the forum for the anniversary of bilateral relations between Mexico and Qatar, which was organized by the embassy of the Arab country.

"The expectations before the Qatar World Cup have two senses: the sport is to qualify in the best possible way, to arrive at the competition in the best possible way," said the manager. “The plan is to be in the top 8, that is, to reach the fifth game. The challenge for Gerardo Martino, Gerardo Torrado and the National Teams will be to take that leap, ”he explained.

However, the manager added another objective that is related to the next World Cup, organized by the United States, Canada and Mexico. “The second objective is to bring home the best experiences that have been had from Qatar, to be able to share with the United States and Canada for the organization of 2026 ”, he detailed.

He recalled that Mexico organized the 1970 Cup and stressed that today everything will be different. “Soccer has evolved and understand that the World Cup was with 16 participants that Brazil won with Pelé winning the Cup at the Azteca Stadium. Today we have profoundly evolved soccer ”, he explained.

