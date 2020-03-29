The Mexican regional enters Tik Tok

Share it:

On these particular days, celebrities have shown a lot of creativity and offer diverse content to entertain their followers who are quarantined by the global Covid-19 pandemic. Many have used Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, however, others have ventured into the fashion short youth video app (Tik Tok).

It has been seen that figures of music, acting and influencers are already making the trends (challenges) that the app launches, but this time, we are focusing on the exponents of the Mexican regional that are venturing into this platform. Here are some of those who are already giving a lot of material and getting followers and hearts thanks to their ingenious and fun publications.

Edwin Luna. With more than 953 thousand followers at the closing of this edition, the leader of the La Trakalosa band from Monterrey, is one of the exponents of the Mexican regional that stands out in Tik Tok.

>

With numerous publications that include trends with his sons and wife, he has added more than 5.1 million views in one of his videos, the most viewed, in which he parodies that he will walk according to a “dog”.

Larry Hernández. The Sinaloan interpreter is one of those who most shares prank videos and participates in the challenges that the app puts on its users.

With more than 472 thousand followers, the singer has more than 4 million reproductions in a video that he has with his wife, Kenya, where witty requests are made.

Angela Aguilar. The young star of the ranch genre has been very liked on Tik Tok, where with few videos and in a short time he has reached millions of likes and 722 thousand followers.

His representation of a tender audio where he asks if they want it already exceeds 5.5 million views.

Alfredo rivers, "The komander". The Sinaloan singer has proven to be very funny on Tik Tok, for something that already has more than 278 thousand followers.

His fondness for horses, activities with his family and some occurrences have earned him good reactions. As his joke when a pretty fan is in his dressing room, which has more than 2.7 million views.

Ana Barbara. With little time on this social network, the singer-songwriter has drawn attention by sharing from dance steps alone or accompanied by one of her children.

>

219 thousand followers are subscribed to his profile and he has reached up to 992 thousand views in one of his clips.

Julión Álvarez. Outside it is raining, a melody that this artist has made famous, was recreated in one of his tik toks, and boy has it had a good response !, with 1.7 million views and more than 144,000 fans.

The interpreter of various musical hits has also included some videos with one of his two daughters.

Pepe Aguilar. The famous rancher interpreter shows that there is no age for this app and is here at the outset with the famous trend that says: "Welcome, what happened, what will you want …", which already has 1.2 million views and more than 82 thousand subscribers.

Banda El Recodo. "The Mother of All Bands" is also on Tik Tok, but prior to its debut, one of its vocalists, Ricky Yocupicio, did it.

The group already has more than 46 thousand fans, and Ricky, for his part, 15 thousand. The most viewed video is of him originally preparing for a concert.

Pancho Uresti. The singer and his wife, Melissa Plancarte, "La Barbie Grupera", also have entertaining videos, one of these recreating a joke from La India Yuridia, which has 92,000 views. He is close to 8,000 followers.