The Mexican footballer must be better trained before going to play in Europe: Tata Martino

Gerardo Martino led the Paraguay team and Barcelona before arriving in Mexico (Photo: Instagram / miseleccion)

Given the stoppage of activities that continues in football at the national level, Gerardo "Tata" Martino, technical director of Mexico, there was time to give this Thursday a remote talk to the students of the Liga MX Technological Innovation Center (Citec), in which he spoke about the strengths and weaknesses of Aztec football.

One of the topics that the Argentine strategist touched on was the lack of ambition on the part of some Mexican soccer players, who without giving names pointed out that They put over economic questions on the sports.

There is a lack of enthusiasm or aspiration to leave a comfort zone that Mexican soccer represents (…) What the player must understand is that the challenges with the money earned are not met, but compete in places of first level

For Martino, there are several soccer players who have the necessary conditions to emigrate to European soccer: "The Mexican player is a technically well-equipped footballer, with a lot of physical display"

"JJ" Macías is the best-rated Mexican soccer player in Liga MX (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

When questioned about the case of the Chivas de Guadalajara striker, José Juan Macías, the "Tata" clarified that ambition is not enoughbecause the player should be more measured to take the best opportunity.

I prefer that they be consolidated, that they mature more, without exaggerating. It seems that the Mexican is in a hurry to go to Europe, but it is timing. Not bad, but you have to find the right moment and the right team (…) The player has to come out almost fully formed

The two clearest examples for the former Barcelona coach are Edson Alvarez and Diego Lainez, champions with America, who left the Netherlands and Spain very young respectively:

(Edson) One was formed into a champion team, being a benchmark with a World Cup and at 21 he fell to Ajax. He started playing in that club although he did not end with so much game but he went to Ajax and was fully formed and prepared for that situation.

Diego Lainez arrived at the beginning of 2019 to Spanish football, but has not managed to start with Betis (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

"In the case of Diego, he tells me that he is fine, that he is working barbarically, but for a year and a half he has finished his training at Betis. We are lucky that Betis dedicates time to trainingBecause there are times when you take a player (to Europe), they don't wait that long and in six months they have him back "

However, in the absence of two years for the Qatar World CupMartino believes that if the Mexican players remain in Europe, will have a sufficient deck of selectable to meet the objective of reaching quarter finals.

Work in minor categories

One of the things that Mexican soccer needs to improve is followings of footballers in lower categories, since from inferiors many do not manage to make the jump to the first planes.

I know that in Mexico we work and invest in lower divisions, the Selection also. I am not an expert in minors, but it seems to me that the monitoring part needs to be adjusted

Vallaluz was one of the best players in the U-17 World Cup 2005 in Peru, where he was champion (Photo: Special)

The "Tata" gave an example to César Villaluz, former Cruz Azul midfielder and U17 world champion, who surprised him for his qualities, but what failed to consolidate in the maximum circuit nor in the major team.

With Paraguay we had to open a field, I think it was the one in Tijuana, against a Sub 23 from Mexico. I was very struck by a little boy who played in Cruz Azul, Villaluz, and I say that something must have happened so that Villaluz was not the phenomenon that should have been.

For this, the coach indicated that The Mexican player should not only be educated in soccer, but also in life to reduce mistakes during your career.

