The Mexican footballer is afraid of playing in Europe because he is comfortable in Liga MX: president of Celta de Vigo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Néstor Araujo arrived at Celta de Vigo in 2018 and has become the undisputed starter (Photo: Reuters)

While in the last decade Mexican soccer has exported several players to Europe, Liga MX is still very far from the amount of talents that South American leagues send to the old continent.

About it, he spoke this Friday in an interview for ESPN Carlos Mouriño, president of the Celta Vigo of the Spanish League, who confessed that the Liga MX it is very attractive to look for reinforcements. However, for the Galician businessman, It is difficult for the Mexican soccer player to leave the country because he is comfortable with his salary and level of demand.

We Mexican soccer are one of the most followed, but it has a problem for us: it is a very well-paid soccer and sometimes the fear of the Mexican to go out is more, because he is comfortable in his country, the average players win well, they are the ones that we can bring; they have much better salaries in Mexico than in Brazil or Argentina

Carlos Mouriño, President of Celta de Vigo (Photo: Special)

Mouriño has since 2018 in his ranks the former defender of Santos Laguna, Nestor Araujo, who has become an indisputable holder; however, he recognized that has other Aztec promises in its sights to sign in the next seasons:

We have several in the portfolio. I wish some could come, but we do have several in our portfolio. What am I going to tell you? Antuna (Chivas), Arteaga (Santos), Jonathan González (Monterrey), Angulo (Atlas), are players that we have permanently following them and we have all their history

It is worth mentioning that Celta de Vigo also has searched the benches of the Mexican footballbecause in 2018 they hired the Argentine coach Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed, but it did not have the expected results and it came out after a few months.

Uriel Antuna would be one of Celta de Vigo's targets for the next transfer markets (Photo: USA TODAY)

The idea of ​​adding more Mexican players to its squad is not the only plan in the head of the owner and president of Celta de Vigo, because it also would love to invest in any Liga MX franchise, as well as Atlético de Madrid in San Luis. This was indicated a few weeks ago to the same medium:

Yes, we would like to enter more with teams that were and depended exclusively on a given professional management, with soccer people, who had no interference, neither political nor academic, and who could make interesting projects

However, he recognized that the approaches have only been through intermediaries of Liga MX, so they are analyzing the projects of possible franchises: " Yes we have had a couple of commission agents who have asked us, or intermediaries, I do not know what they came from. We have been offered a couple of possibilities to franchises so that we could study them and see the possibility of to invest in them "

Just as Atlético de Madrid has a subsidiary in San Luis, Mouriño does not rule out that in the future Celta will have it in Liga MX (Photo: AFP)

Even if ruled out that the city of Campeche could be the headquarters of a franchise in which it was interestedBecause the 76-year-old businessman lived for many years in that state of the Mexican Southeast. In addition, there are the headquarters of their companies, with more than 2,500 employees.

He admitted that in the face of the crisis of coronavirus (COVID-19) that will make Celta lose some 25 million euros between this season and the next, after accumulating four consecutive years with net profits of 15 million euros per year in the club, he does not think that this is the best time to buy a team in Mexico, but left the door open for the foreseeable future: "Forever. Or owner or co-owner with other partners, yes, indisputably yes "Ended.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS:

"Mexicans are failures": former Colombian player defended Osorio's work with Tri

Juan Carlos Osorio blamed the Mexican players for not reaching the fifth game in the 2018 World Cup

The Mexican footballer must be better trained before going to play in Europe: Tata Martino