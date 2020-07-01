The Mexican Baseball League canceled the 2020 season for COVID-19

Share it:

The LMB determined that the conditions for the 2020 season did not exist (Photo: Enrique Gutiérrez / Diablos Rojos)

The Mexican Baseball League (LMB) determined that will not contest the 2020 season, in the absence of the conditions that guarantee the integrity of the players, members of the coaching staff, employees, umpires and fans.

The above means that for the first time in 95 years the summer circuit will not be played.

In a press release, the LMB reported that it held meetings with health authorities, state governments, the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) to which we are affiliated, and the 16 team owners. "I know made the difficult decision not to carry out the 2020 season″ He added.

It was not feasible for baseball teams to play games without an audience in stadiums, because one of the main income of the organizations is in the sale of tickets and food and drinks.

For the teams that make up the summer circuit it was not viable to play without an audience (Photo: Enrique Gutiérrez / Diablos Rojos)

The difference from football is that part of the teams' income is from the sale of television rights. In the case of Liga MX, the Clausura 2020 tournament will begin on July 24.

Horacio de la Vega, president of the LMB, indicated for Channel 6 than "more than 60%, and in some cases, 70% of the teams' income comes from the box office and fan purchases in stadiums, so the season without an audience is impossible, impossible to play ”.

I agree with information from Process, baseball organizations will record losses of between 1 and 3 million pesos. It should be noted that the economic impact is less with the cancellation of the tournament.

Last monday, José Luis Alomy, director general Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, indicated that the country will continue at a red and orange traffic light. “Sports shows can take place behind closed doors. People are still not allowed to go because these states bring together thousands of people. Even with reduced capacity there are thousands of people living together. ”

The League reported that they will give financial support to the players (Photo: LMB)

The league also reported that in this period it will work on the following points:

* The LMB and its 16 teams agree provide financial support players, as well as the body of umpires.

* We will take advantage of the moment of forced pause to implement a deep reengineering that will allow us to innovate and strengthen ourselves by 2021.

* We will generate a new and updated Governance System (Statutes and Regulations), which the LMB has not implemented in the last 30 years.

*We will invest in technological and digital transformation.

* We will invest in television infrastructure, turning our weakness into a strength towards the future.

The LMB will strengthen certain areas of its operation in the face of the forced pause (Photo: Enrique Gutiérrez / Diablos Rojos)

What other leagues are following your plans?

In case of Pacific Mexican League (LMP) has planned start their tournament on October 12 and in the case the National Professional Basketball League (LNBP) reported that the 2020 season will start next September, 10th and in which they will participate 12 organizations.

It should be noted that each organization will record a decrease in its income of approximately 40 percent.

Four teams will not compete in the tournament: Ángeles de Puebla, Santos de San Luis, Huracanes de Tampico and Capitanes de México City, an organization that will participate in the NBA G-League.

