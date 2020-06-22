The Messenger: Sabotage's platform could arrive soon on Xbox One

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that even Xbox One owners will soon be able to enjoy the wonderful The Messenger, the platform of Sabotage Studio inspired by Ninja Gaiden originally released on PC and Nintendo Switch and only landed on PlayStation 4 only last year.

The Messenger in fact, it appeared on the Microsoft Store with a release date. According to the Xbox One digital store, the game is expected to debut on the Redmond console next Thursday 25 June. The Xbox One edition Sabotage platform should presumably include all the trimmings and extras that have been implemented over time, including the New Game Plus mode with progressively more difficult enemies and bosses and the Picic Panic DLC.

The Messenger offers one of the best platforming experiences of the last few years with a particular style that refers to the classic Ninja Gaiden for NES and a graphic that pays homage to the 8 and 16 bit era. At the moment the store does not indicate a precise price but on the basis of the other platforms The Messenger should cost approximately € 19.99. In addition, Sabotage Studio has not yet confirmed the exit.

Before leaving, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find the review of The Messenger.