The messages of Carles Puyol, Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal after the decision of Lionel Messi

As soon as the message that La Pulga sent to Barcelona was made public, his friends came out to support him on social networks (EFE)

The news was as unexpected as it was real. The world succumbed to the information that came out from Barcelona: Lionel Messi He told the club that he wants to leave. It was thus that, quickly, several athletes, including colleagues and former colleagues, and international personalities published at the same time the actions of the flea for the club that he defended throughout his career.

“Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend “, were the words he wrote Carles Puyol in your official account Twitter. The legendary defender and captain of Blaugrana was one of the first to express himself on social networks about the decision of the Rosario star as soon as it was made public. The story of Tarzan is similar to that of Leo, with a 100% culé dna from La Masia to hang the boots without wearing other colors. Together they got 21 trophies with the Catalan cast, including two Champions League.

One of those who did not hesitate to respond to the publication of the former defender was Luis Suarez. With two simple clapping emojis the Uruguayan clearly sent a message of support for the resolution of his friend and teammate so far. All against the background of his personal situation, after Ronald Koeman I have informed the Gunman that he would not take it into account for the following season.

Who manifested, but with a more mysterious tone was Arturo vidal, another of those who suffered the purification of the brand new Dutch coach. “When you corner a tiger he does not give up, he fights”, noted in his Twitter along with three images in which he exhibits his tattoo of the head of a tiger on the back of his left hand.

Another of those who came out with a forceful message was Rio Ferdinand, who directly slipped that La Pulga would be looking for him from Chelsea. “I just heard that Frank Lampard is now in the running for Messi. Someone save this in case Lamps makes it!” advanced the former English defender and current sportscaster.

Also, Luis Figo, who on Monday referred to Messi’s possible departure and compared it with his questioned move to Real Madrid, was surprised to learn: “Wow! Another historic moment! ”.

The one who wasted no time to say goodbye to Messi was Quim Torra and Plai, the president of Catalonia. “Catalonia will always be your home. Thank you very much for all this time of happiness and an extraordinary football. We have been fortunate to share a few years of our lives with the best player in the world. And a noble sportsman We will never forget you. Leo Messi, Cross of San Jorge”, He expressed along with a photo with the top scorer in the history of the Blaugrana.

“The messiah on his way to Manchester City. Come on, you know “, signed the musician Liam Gallagher, a well-known fan of Pep Guardiola’s Los Citizens, perhaps predicting a possible soccer destiny for the Argentine star.

For its part, Fluminense decided to send a wink to the attacker of 33 years, It was enough for him to upload an image of his shirt with the number ’10’ and the surname ‘Messi’ stamped on his number for his tweet to go viral.

True to form, the club Takes sparks took the opportunity to propose an idea as ambitious as it is hilarious: “Given so many inquiries, we want to clarify that we have already started negotiations with Bartomeu to reduce the termination clause of Lio and also with Minister Martín Guzán to provide us with a soft loan to be able to pay it ”.

All this commotion was generated after the news channels TyC Sports y Fox Sports will anticipate that communicated via burofax to Barcelona that wants to leave the club. As they pointed out, the forward asked to make use of the option that appears in his contract to terminate it automatically at the end of each season.

As the European press had revealed months ago, there is a secret clause that the Argentine had with the club in which had the possibility to emigrate at the end of each season without any economic cost. To activate it, the player had to report their interest in leaving before June 10, something they did not do. Although, since it is an unusual season due to the coronavirus pandemic and that the competition ended in August and not in May, from the footballer’s side they understand that that period of time should have been automatically stretched.

While it is too early to know which club he will emigrate to, in Europe they are already shuffling the Manchester City as the main candidate. The British club has the financial backing and the football scheme to the flea adapts immediately, in addition, he has as a coach Josep Guadiola, the technician who best knew how to exploit the Ten. On the other hand, there are also clubs such as Inter Milan, PSG, Manchester United and even some of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

