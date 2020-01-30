'The mess you leave', the new series that Netflix prepares

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'The mess you leave' it is based on the homonymous novel of Carlos Montero, which is now responsible for directing. This adaptation is the debut of the scriptwriter of series such as 'Physics or Chemistry', 'When leaving class', 'The curator' or the recent 'Elite'. The project is produced by Vaca Films and will be released on Netflix. The story is a thriller set in the rural surroundings of Galicia, a story that combines drama and suspense that will arrive on the platform in the fall.

Raquel is a literature teacher and has just accepted a substitution at her husband's village institute. On his first day of class he finds in his bag a note that says "How long will it take you to die?" Her enthusiasm for teaching will run into students who receive her with that macabre welcome. You will soon discover who the teacher you were replacing was and how it has marked everyone's life.

Inma Cuesta It will be Raquel, the new teacher of the institute. Barbara Lennie will play Viruca, an enigmatic teacher. Both will suddenly be involved in a spiral of threats, lies and mysteries that will change their lives, and that of their families, forever. The cast is completed Tamar Novas, who will play Germán, Raquel's husband; Aron piper will give life to Iago, one of the students of the institute and Roberto Enriquez it will be Mauro, Viruca's husband.

The scriptwriters team is formed by Montero along with JAvier Baggy Y Andrés Seara. Montero is also the director of the project to which they also join Silvia Quer Y Roger Gual. The mess you leave es the first Netflix original production series that is being shot in Galicia.