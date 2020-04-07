The Mermaid of La Purga becomes real in the curfew in Louisiana

Share it:

Emergency Broadcast System. This is how the warning message began – in the film saga The Purge– that it was published on television and that it warned citizens that after the siren sounded, all crimes, including murder, would be legal until 7 am the next day.

Of course, he invited to stay at home, because what happened outside was a real madness (and inside, many times). And interestingly, the Louisiana police have been using that same siren for the curfew in the city due to the coronavirus crisis. Obviously, without the terrifying message of the movies, of course.

Beyond curiosity itself, the choice of that sound could make more sense than it first appears. The fact is that, in some states of the United States, they have a curfew at very specific times. And in the case of Louisiana, it is forbidden to leave the house between 9 at night and 6 in the morning. And the siren always sounds just as the curfew begins.

Anyway, everything is casual, which makes curiosity even more extravagant. According to city police chief Jimmy Broussard, the body had no idea that the sound was associated with the Blumhouse movies. Of course, he assured that they would not use it again. However, it was too late to avoid the multiple complaints they received on social networks (via Movieweb).

Of course, an unprecedented experience that, although it will hardly be repeated, is not the only one of its kind (almost surreal) that is being lived these days. As for La Purga, there have recently been reports that talk about the possible fifth installment of the saga. You can read all the information here.