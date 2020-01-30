The Mercenaries would have a spinoff starring Christmas

Share it:

According to rumors, a project called The Expendables: A Christmas Story and it would be nothing more than a new film based on the saga The Mercenaries with Jason Statham as the protagonist re-interpreting Lee Christmas.

For now there is no official confirmation that this production is a reality, but in The Illuminerdi they say they have exclusive information that allows them to affirm that the project is underway.

The production would be developing in parallel with Los Mercenarios 4, which would be a sequel to the main franchise with many of the main characters back to action.

It is commented that Sylvester Stallone will appear as Barney Ross in the spinoff, although obviously there are no details of the argument, it is mentioned that Stallone's presence will be shorter than in the main films but that his appearance would play an important emotional role. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tony Jaa would also be informed of the project but both would be waiting for the project to be set up in the appropriate way to decide if they sasapland up.

The film would be scripted by Max Adams and the direction would have been proposed to Duncan Jones, responsible for Moon, Warcraft and Mute among others, finally the negotiations would have failed. Another candidate is D.J. Caruso, who was going to direct the first film of the saga in his day.

The Mercenaries debuted in 2010 and since then they have militated in their ranks the big names of the action cinema: Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, Steve Austin, Harrison Ford, Chuck Norris, Jean Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Bruce Willis and Antonia Banderas.

The plans to bring back these elite soldiers seem quite ambitious if it has just been confirmed that this movie centered on the character of Statham is really under development.