The Mercenaries 4 There, according to Randy Couture

Something moves in Millennium Films. After six years without knowing what will be of his franchise about traveling glories distributing firewood, it seems that we are still far from ‘The mercenaries 4' but according to Randy Couture, in charge of interpreting Toll road In the explosive franchise, the libretto is ready.

"Exists! They gave me a script last year and I really enjoyed reading it”, Explains the actor in statements shared by ComicBook. "It was very well done, but I'm not sure where we are in production and put it into motion. There are many things to solve behind the scenes with the producer to make such a big movie, so I hope that this spring we have a green light, but I'm not hearing anything definitive at the moment"

After the promising ‘The mercenaries’(Sylvester Stallone, 2010), the great‘The mercenaries 2’(Simon West, 2012) and the strangely washed out‘The mercenaries 3’(Patrick Hughes, 2014), the franchise slowed down.

Now, according to a recent report (via Movieweb), a "spin-off" with Lee Christmas of protagonist, the character that gives life Jason Statham. The actor has already boarded the ship, as well as Sylvester Stallone, which in addition to exercising that executive producer could appear (briefly) in the film, as well as Arnold Schwarzenegger Y Tony Jaa, who seem to be waiting to see how the project settles to guarantee their cameo. Will this project stop the script for the fourth installment that Couture has at home?