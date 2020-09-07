the memory of the fans and Mark Hamill

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

28 years ago, the first season of Batman: The Animated Series, the famous animated series with the voices of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill whose success has consolidated the myth of the Gotham Knight even on the small screen.

The series, originally aired on FOX from 1992 to 1995 for a total of 85 episodes, it was developed by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski on the wave of the success of the two cinematic chapters signed by Tim Burton, namely Batman (1989) e Batman – The Return (1992), so much so that Danny Elfman himself took care of adapting his iconic theme for the series. This was then followed by a film also distributed in theaters, Batman: The Mask of the Phantom, plus two other feature films released directly for the home-video market.

Hamill, historical voice of Joker, celebrated the anniversary by sharing a gif of his Clown Prince of Crime accompanied by the inscription: “And it changed my life forever”, which many fans who grew up with the DC animated series have also reiterated on Twitter.

“One of the best animated series ever” writes a user with whom we can only agree. “Incredible imagery and art style, phenomenal soundtrack and acting, and some of the best characters and storylines that cemented Batman’s legacy. One of television’s greatest treasures!”. You can find all the fan reactions below.

Last July, we remember, Hamill revealed a curiosity about his debut in the animated series. Speaking of the DC icon, we leave you to the latest updates on filming the new Batman with Robert Pattinson.