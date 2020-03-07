         The memories of Woody Allen will not see the light in Hachette: the publisher cancels its publication after the rain of criticism

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The reappearance of sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen They do not stop bringing dislikes to the author of films like 'Annie Hall' or 'Rainy Day in New York'. The last one was the decision of the Hachette publisher of not publish your memories and return the rights of the same to the author after the protests of many of his workers in the offices of New York.

The book receives the title of 'Apropos of Nothing' and its launch was scheduled for April 7, but the barrage of protests have made Hachette reconsider his decision, launching the following message to explain this sudden decision:

The decision to cancel Mr. Allen's book has been difficult. At HBG we take our relationship with the authors very seriously and do not cancel books lightly. We have published very complex books and will continue to do so. As a publication, we ensure every day that different and conflicting voices in their views are heard. We are also committed to offering a stimulating, encouraging free workspace to our team. During the last days, HBG bosses have had long conversations with our team and others. After listening to them, we have concluded that moving forward with the publication was not viable for HBG.

A very complicated case

Remember that Dylan farrow, the director's adopted daughter, has been accusing Allen of having sexually abused her for almost three decades. At the time, an extensive investigation was carried out before the accusation was dismissed by the legal authorities, but public opinion has reopened the case with the arrival of the #MeToo movement.

At the time Amazon He has already broken his agreement with Allen for this – which ended up costing the company 68 million dollars – and we will see if he ends up having some kind of legal consequence, although many have already sentenced him despite the fact that there are different versions of what happened beyond what Allen says.

One of Allen's most fervent defenders of guilt is Ronan Farrow, son of Allen, who also harshly criticized Hachette after learning of his decision to publish Allen's memoirs when the publisher was at the same time preparing to release a book with him, throwing a hard message upon learning:

Hachette did not review the facts of Woody Allen's book. My sister Dylan was never contacted to respond to any denial or misrepresentation of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen, a credible accusation held for almost three decades, supported by other sources and evidence. It is incredibly unprofessional for Hachette to act in this way, but it also shows a total lack of ethics and compassion towards victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any type of personal connection or breach of trust.

For my part, it sounds to me to want to impose your vision of the facts when it comes to an incredibly complicated case. For example, Moses Farrow yes defends the innocence of Allen and at the time the alleged events happened, Moses was 14 years old by 5 Ronan. I guess it's easier to get carried away by the witch hunt towards the director, but I'm not sure about it.

Via | Indiewire