Sports

The memes of Cristiano Ronaldo's last goal that his fans love

December 20, 2019
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The hobby of the Juventus continues to celebrate the latest work of art by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese scored last Wednesday the victory goal in a match against Sampdoria after a jump and a header that has been around the world in recent days through social networks.

The Italian team has wanted to continue giving importance to that goal – which coincided with the zero draw in the Classic – and has prepared a set of memes that have delighted the fans of the club and the player. Juve's Instagram post accumulates in less than 24 hours more than two million likes and it is one of the most successful in recent weeks for the club.

In the publication you can see the auction of Cristiano in the most diverse and surreal funds: in the window of an airplane, in the Everest, next to some giraffes, next to the tower of Pisa… A different way to celebrate a goal that will be in the memory of Italian fans for a long time.

READ:  Stephen Curry breaks his left hand and the nightmare for the Warriors continues

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.