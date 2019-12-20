The memes of Cristiano Ronaldo's last goal that his fans love

The hobby of the Juventus continues to celebrate the latest work of art by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese scored last Wednesday the victory goal in a match against Sampdoria after a jump and a header that has been around the world in recent days through social networks.

The Italian team has wanted to continue giving importance to that goal – which coincided with the zero draw in the Classic – and has prepared a set of memes that have delighted the fans of the club and the player. Juve's Instagram post accumulates in less than 24 hours more than two million likes and it is one of the most successful in recent weeks for the club.

In the publication you can see the auction of Cristiano in the most diverse and surreal funds: in the window of an airplane, in the Everest, next to some giraffes, next to the tower of Pisa… A different way to celebrate a goal that will be in the memory of Italian fans for a long time.