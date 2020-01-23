The Mega Man movie will have the scriptwriter of The Batman

Share it:

Capcom made it clear: the movie Megaman It is not dead. Therefore, technically, it would not be correct to say that he has risen. However, today's news makes it clear that the project is not canceled and that it could be on track. In fact, it has been revealed that Mattson Tomlin, screenwriter for The Batman, will write the story of this long-awaited adaptation of the video game.

In addition, the information has been revealed in a rather curious and unusual way. More specifically, through an adaptation of Amazon with respect to the Fear Agent comic, in which Mattson Tomlin is involved (us via Movieweb). And, as we said at the beginning, it can be very positive news for the film, since Tomlin has been important in the script of the next Batman film, with Matt Reeves as director.

If we focused on his career before The Batman, Tomlin had worked on a series of short films he wrote and directed. Therefore, we are facing one of those cases in which, in a short time, a screenwriter gets two works of great importance despite his inexperience. In a way, he suggests that those who have been working with him lately have lowered him.

In any case, the argument of this adaptation remains a true mystery. We don't even have news about the casting right now. 20th Century Fox (which has now been renamed) plans to distribute the film, but this was announced before the merger between Disney and Fox was finalized. Therefore, there are doubts about how it will end up arriving.

Nor do we know if it will be an adaptation of real image, animation, or a combination of both concepts. The latter would be a fairly logical option, especially if Sonic: The Movie ends up succeeding. The latter, by the way, opens very soon: next February 14, 2020.

