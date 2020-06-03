The mega contract that Jorge Jesus signed in Flamengo after being champion of the Copa Libertadores

Share it:

Jorge Jesus renewed the contract with Flamengo

The Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus announced on his social networks the renewal of his contract with Flamengo for one more year, until June 2021, after reaching an agreement with the Rio de Janeiro club board.

Coach took over the red-black bench a year ago and in his first season he took the most popular team in Brazil to the top with a historic double of Copa Libertadores and Liga.

After some weeks of uncertainty, the representatives of the Portuguese coach They reached a millionaire agreement with the managers of the Rio de Janeiro entity for the extension of his contract for one more season.

Jesus' Instagram post

"My friendly relationships with all the players, the structure of the club and the Rubro-Negra Nation (in reference to the fans) were decisive in reaching my heart and spoke louder in my decision," said Jorge Jesus, who will be in command of the team in exchange for $ 4.4 million, as revealed by the Brazilian media Globoesporte.

Also, that amount, at which prizes will be added (which last year was around 3 million dollars for Copa Libertadores and Liga), it will be adjusted with respect to the currency change over time, so it would not lose value, the local press remarked.

On the other hand, while the institution wanted to renew until the end of 2021, the coach's environment prioritized the possibility of having offers from Europe, whose teams start the competition in June.

Jorge Jesus was champion of the Copa Libertadores in his first year as Flamengo coach – REUTERS / Adriano Machado

"Thank you all for the love, recognition and support of our work", he added in his Instagram post.

In his first year with Flamengo, Jorge Jesus only lost four games and won the 2019 Liga and Libertadores titles, a feat that in Brazil had only previously been achieved by the Santos de Edson Arantes do Nascimento, ‘Pelé’, from the 1960s.

He also raised the South American Cup and the Brazilian Super Cup, in addition to reaching the final of the Club World Cup, which he lost to the almighty Liverpool in overtime.

With all competitions suspended since March due to the coronavirus crisis, Flamengo resumed training last month under intense controversy, because he did it without the approval of the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro.

Beginnings of May, The Rio de Janeiro club reported that about 40 people from its structure had been infected with the virus, among them three players from the main cast and the team masseur Jorge Luiz Domingos ‘Jorginho’, who days later died a victim of COVID-19.

