The meeting arrives its HBO Max

Just like with the Friends reunion, HBO Max is organizing a special dedicated to another iconic 90s series, Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air.

Despite a wide range of original productions planned to enrich its catalog (such as the Justice League Dark TV series produced by JJ Abrams or the Green Lantern TV series by Greg Berlanti and Geoff Johns), WarnerMedia’s fledgling streaming platform , HBO Max he also seems to want to bet a lot on his archive titles (and on the nostalgia effect).

Here then is that on the occasion of the 30 years of the show, they come called in Will Smith and the cast of the sitcom Willy, The Prince of Bel-Air: from Karyn Parsons and Joseph Marcell to Tatyana Ali and Daphne Maxwell Reid, passing through the inevitable Alfonso Ribeiro and the other part of the DJ duo Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince (composed by Jeff and Smith ), DJ Jazzy Jeff, the special produced by Westbrook Media will keep us company for “an evening of music, dancing, and special guests,” reports Deadline.

The reunion of Willy, The Prince of Bel-Air it will be shot on September 10, and aired in America in time for Thanksgiving.

In short, a great year for the popular NBC comedy, as a dramatic reboot of the show was recently announced.

