The Medium: unveiled an unprecedented feature of the gameplay

The Microsoft Store has revealed interesting details about The Medium, the new Bloober Team horror game presumably arriving later this year on Xbox Series X and PC.

Specifically, the page mentions the named functionality for the first time Simultaneous Dual: "The brand new, officially patented gameplay allows you to play between two worlds that are displayed at the same time. Explore the physical and spirit worlds at the same time and take advantage of the interactions between them to solve dualistic puzzles, unlock new paths and awaken memories of past events."

It's not entirely clear how this innovation will work, in all probability we will know more this afternoon during the Xbox Series X Games Showcase event that we will follow live on Twitch with a long marathon starting at 14:00.

The Medium is the most ambitious game by Bloober Team, the studio known for projects such as Layers of Fear and The Blair Witch has invested around seven million euros in the production of The Medium, an evident sign of the desire to focus strongly on this new IP. The game is expected on PC and in an exclusive Xbox Series X console, the release date has not yet been announced.