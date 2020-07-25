The Medium: revealed the system requirements for PC, 4K and Ray Tracing with RTX 2080

Share it:

After the new trailer and gameplay shown during the Xbox Series X games show, The Medium reveals its system requirements for PC thanks to the official Steam page. To play in 4K with active Ray Tracing you will need a GeForce RTX 2080.

As it was revealed during theXbox Games Showcase the new Bloober Team game will use the feature called Dual Reality Rendering on Xbox Series X which allows developers to simultaneously render two different worlds in one screen and allowing players to control the protagonist in both. To provide the same type of experience on PC, it will therefore be necessary to have a machine capable of supporting a good dose of calculations. Here are the requirements:

MINIMUM

Intel Core i5-6600 / Ryzen 5 2500X

8 GB of Ram

@ 1080p NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon R9 390X

30 GB of space

RECOMMENDED

Intel Core i5-9600 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

16 GB of Ram

@ 1080p NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

@ 4K NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 ( GeForce RTX 2080 for Ray Tracing ) / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

30 GB of space

In short, important requirements for the next Bloober Team production. Before leaving, we remind you that The Medium will be released on Xbox Series X and PC during autumn 2020. The developers have confirmed that on Xbox Series X the game will run in 4K and 30 FPS.