The Medium: new clarifications on the Double Reality horror gameplay of nextgen

The Bloober Team developers publish a new image of The Medium and provide important clarifications on the gameplay mechanics that we will experience in the Double Reality of horror coming to PC and Xbox Series X at the end of the year.

Taking advantage of the spread of this new ingame shot, the Polish authors specialized in creating horror adventures with Layers of Fear, Observer is Blair Witch they share a message in which they outline the contours of the gameplay dynamics to be experienced in the Double Reality of The Medium.

According to what is specified by the Bloober Team, in fact, "Marianne (the title protagonist, editor's note) she cannot completely control her power which allows her to live in two worlds simultaneously. This means that you will experience the two worlds in various combinations, sometimes with separate sessions, other times simultaneously ".

Based on tests done through internal testing sessions, European developers estimate that "you will spend about a third of your playing time in Double Reality". The gameplay system patented by Bloober Team as Dual Reality, therefore, will offer users the opportunity to move between scenes set in a single dimension and narrative situations where we will be called to guide Marianne in this split vision between reality and nightmare. For further information on this project, we invite you to read our horror special The Medium for PC and Xbox Series X.