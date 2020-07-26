The Medium is shown in a video gameplay! The horror coming also on PS5?

Share it:

Inside The Medium, the player will play the role of Marianne, a young woman with Medium skills, which allow her to act contextually within two different planes of existence.

On the one hand, the protagonist will indeed be able to make her way through the earthly world, while on the other hand it will have the possibility to move its steps even within a sort of spiritual dimension. The power it has Marianne promises to represent one of the cardinal elements of the production, which will see the player engaged in a disturbing investigation linked to a murder case. It is therefore not surprising that Blooper Team has chosen to concentrate the new presentation of the gameplay of The Medium right on this element. During the Xbox Games Showcase post-show, conducted by Geoff Keighley, a game session of the title was shown, proposed by the development team in the video that you find at the beginning of this news.

At the moment, The Medium is expected on PC and Xbox Series X, but an interesting detail may have emerged following the publication of the latest trailer of The Medium. As noted by several observers, the new presentation of the game would have been accompanied by the words "Console Launch Exclusive". This element has pushed to hypothesize a possible landing of the game also on PlayStation 5: at the moment, however, there is no official confirmation to this effect.

