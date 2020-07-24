Technology

The Medium in action: the double reality of horror next gen in the new trailer

July 24, 2020
Presented for the first time in the previous Microsoft conference broadcast in May, The Medium also returns to the Xbox Games Showcase, with a new gameplay trailer.

The event lends itself as a showcase for the authors of Observer and Layers of Fear, at work to give shape to this new horror adventure with a next gen breath. The Medium will in fact land exclusively on Xbox Series X is Windows PC, and will enrich the offer of the catalog of Xbox Game Pass since the launch day. The gameplay trailer proposed by Blooper Team focuses on the dual nature of the game world: the protagonist, Mariannewill have the ability to move between two dimensions, a real and a second linked to the domain of nightmares. In an attempt to resolve the case of the murder of a child, the medium will face a dark and complex world.

For more details on this intriguing psychological horror, remember that on the pages of Everyeye you can find a rich interview with the authors of The Medium, edited by our Daniele D'Orefice.

