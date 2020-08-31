The Medium, dualism will be the central theme: the team doesn’t just want to ‘scare’

Share it:

During the Gamescom 2020 it was possible to deepen many behind the scenes of the development processes that are involving the next generation games.

Among the latter there is also The Medium, horror intended for PC and Xbox Series X. In a rich video, which you can view at the beginning of this news, Bloober Team highlighted how the goal of the game is not only to scare and disturb the public, but also to address a specific theme: the dualism. Every element of The Medium was created with this concept in mind, be it the level design or the soundtrack.

A richness that is also reflected in the unfolding of the narrative. During The Medium, the player will come into contact with multiple points of view, for an approach ready to analyze multiple gray scales. The title will never give a judgment on what is right or wrong, leaving free interpretation to the public.

In the video, you can then see Marianne, the protagonist of The Medium, in action in the game, struggling with the management of two worlds at the same time: our reality and a deeply hostile spiritual world. A horror experience poised between two universes, in which the image of the murder of a child will be the engine that will push the woman to act. During Gamescom, it was confirmed that The Medium villain will be played by Troy Baker.