The Medium: Bloober Team confirms 4K and 30fps on Xbox Series X

July 25, 2020
Garry
Among the most interesting games shown during Xbox Games Showcase, figure without a shadow of a doubt The Medium, new horror work by Bloober Team – the same studio from Observer and Layers of Fear – which will boast the distinctive feature of the Dual Reality Gameplay.

Our Giuseppe Carrabba spoke extensively about the peculiarities of the production in the preview of The Medium, here we instead focus on rather relevant technical issues, which had already been the subject of discussion in recent weeks. There was some confusion about the game's framerate, and now the Bloober developers have thought about it: The Medium will shoot in 4K and 30 frames per second on the Xbox Series X.

The information was provided on YouTube in response to a fan comment under the new The Medium gameplay video: "The decision to opt for 30fps is due to the focus on the cinematic experience on the one hand, and on the possibility given to players to move in two worlds at the same time, rendered and shown simultaneously on the other", the developers said.

What do you think? The Medium, we remember, is expected during the Christmas holidays this year exclusively on Xbox Series X and PC.

