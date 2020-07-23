The Medium: Bloober invests a large sum in the exclusive PC and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During an interview with the microphones of the Polish Business Insider division, the Layers of Fear and Observer development team talked about the work on The Medium and the commitment he is putting into creating the ambitious horror.

According to the words of the CEO of Bloober Team, Piotr Babieno, the software house aims to create the most interesting title of the last part of 2020 and, therefore, has decided to invest a significant amount in the project. In fact, it seems they have been almost invested 7 million euros in The Medium, a much higher figure than what was spent on the other title in development for the next generation, namely Observer: System Redux, which has seen an investment by the team of 2.2 million euros. In both cases, the figure does not only concern development but also marketing, but since the teams are rather small, they are equally important numbers. Having invested so much in the project allowed Bloober Team to entrust part of the work to Platige, a Polish company specializing in special effects that will help further improve the technical horror industry.

We remind you that The Medium will support 4K and Ray Tracing on Xbox Series X, the only console on which it will make its debut.