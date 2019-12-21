The MediEvil demo is back available in the PS Store with new content

Share it:

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, Sony and Other Ocean Interactive have decided to resurrect the MediEvil Short Life Demo with the addition of new content.

As the name clearly suggests, MediEvil's Short Life Demo was made available for a short period of time between the months of September and October, to promote the launch of the title a few weeks later. Now that it's back in the PlayStation Store, players who haven't had the chance to do it the first time have a new opportunity to test the introductory section of the adventure, with the addition of a series of content that could also tickle the wary who after the first test decided not to buy the full game.

Now, in fact, they can go through the entire Cemetery and to reach the Hilltop Mausoleum, where they will find the boss waiting for them Glass demon. Those who play the demo will have the opportunity to unlock one exclusive helmet for Sir Dan Fortesque importable in the full game, in which normally it cannot be obtained.

We don't know if the demo will remain forever or will be removed again, so we recommend that you play it as soon as possible if you are interested. By the way, MediEvil is one of the protagonists of the January sales of the PlayStation Store, ed it can be purchased for € 19.99 instead of 39.99 euros.