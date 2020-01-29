The meaning of "To Meghan Markle", the verb you must use if you want to get out of difficult situations

Share it:

Meghan Markle has changed the cards on the table, not only those of the Royal Family but also those of the costume. After leaving the royal family together with Prince Harry, he achieved a record that not even his sister-in-law Kate Middleton has ever achieved: his name has become a verb, to be precise To Meghan Markle and its meaning it has a lot to do with its history in Queen Elizabeth's family but also with Mental Health.

Verb To Meghan Markle, meaning and how it was born

The first to officially coin it with the meaning that went viral was @_RyanJesse on Twitter, after one of his followers had used the verb meghanmarkled in the past in a TV broadcast.

The rest is history: To Meghan Markle has gone viral, has been taken up by the biggest newspapers in the world with a manual to use it in everyday life and for a while the meaning of the verb To Meghan Markle is on everyone's lips. In practice it means:

Get out of a situation that does not make you feel good and have your mental health so much at heart to leave or a life that does not represent you and in which you cannot be yourself.

Remind you of something? The story of Meghan Markle who comes from the "outside world" enters the royal family of the Queen Elizabeth marrying a prince and after two years of struggle against anyone who comes out triumphantly earning a new freer life (also from a fashion point of view) and less besieged by haters is proof that first of all, you have to put yourself and the people you love in front, just like he did Meghan Markle today with Prince Harry and their son Archie.

And even if someone attaches another more negative meaning to #Megxit, the verb To Meghan Markle (meghanmarkled in the past) does not represent the situation well, on the contrary, many situations in which you too – without the prince next door and paparazzi at the door – may have been the protagonist.

To Meghan Markle, how to use the verb IRL

A lot can be said about Meghan Markle, but not that she hasn't made a small revolution in the Royal Family (and in costume). Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

The verb To Meghan Markle has been applied since The Guardian in different contexts, from professional to personal, but its uses are many and yes, you can use the verb meghanmarkleizzare you too in your daily conversations. For example, if you want to avoid replying to an ex-boyfriend who tortures you by sending you unsolicited messages, from today onwards you will only need to use it to tell everyone that you are NOT of the idea of ​​replying to him.

Enough, now the meghanmarkleizzo forever

And at work, when you don't like a situation that has lasted for some time (like a promotion that doesn't come or an internship that ends when they guaranteed you hiring) you can use the verb To Meghan Markle with ease. Guy:

I'm thinking of meghanmarkleizzare: they no longer deserve me

And to that friend who only calls you when she feels like it, leaving you alone in the moments when you need it? Do as Meghan Markle and drop her. With a sentence like this:

Our friendship does not make me feel good, I think meghanmarkleizzare is the best solution

In short, the applications are potentially infinite and in addition to the lighter meaning linked to the royal drama that is passionate about the world, you can actually read a more important interpretation, linked to the delicate balances of your mental well-being. Will it become part of common jargon and urban slang like other famous expressions of recent years, born precisely from the web? We bet: this new verb has all the power to tell a state of mind that each of us has tried at least once in our life and that it was Meghan who inspired him that doesn't surprise us at all. Once influencer, forever influencer (also of the language).

