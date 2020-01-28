The Matrix 4 Shooting Begins In February 2020

Share it:

Keanu Reeves is back, and twice. The actor will present his fourth title in the bloody action story of 'John Wick' on May 21, 2021, the same day he will be the mythical again Neo in the, also, fourth installment of 'Matrix'. Strange coincidences of life.

But let's focus on 'The Matrix 4', the expected return to the world that the sisters presented us Wachowski in 1999 and we never expected that we would hear again. The latest news about this intriguing project has to do with filming. And its production is just around the corner. Next week, in fact.

As the HN Entertainment media picks up, a call from Dwyer Casting pointing to the search for Additional features for a project called 'Project Ice Cream' that would take place between February 5 and March 1 in San Francisco. Well, in case you didn't know, 'Project Ice Cream' is the working title which was being used for the fourth Matrix tape.

So in just a few days the cameras will arrive here to start shooting, although we do not know if the protagonists will be there. It was already stipulated that filming would start in mid-February, so it doesn't sound so weird. Of course, it was rumored that the main shooting destination was going to be San Diego.

What to say about this sequel? That next to Keanu Reeves will be Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Trinity on the tape created with Lana Wachowski and co-written with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. In addition, we will have before us a whole new cast that promises to renew history with undefined roles, with Eréndira Ibarra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ('Black Mirror'), Neil Patrick Harris ('How I Met Your Mother') Jonathan Groff ('Mindhunter), Jessica Henick (' Iron First ') and' Sense 8 'actors Max Riemelt and Toby Onwumere.