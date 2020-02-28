'The Matrix 4' causes damage in San Francisco during filming

Share it:

The fandom I had been waiting for the arrival of the beginning of the filming from 'The Matrix 4'. Well, the expected production has arrived at San Francisco, where several of its residents are already looking forward to Keanu Reeves and company finished. The reason? Last night a scene was filmed with a explosion more powerful than expected causing damage and some good scares in the zone.

As reported by NBC Bay Area several people are expressing their dissatisfaction with the shooting that is taking place in the heart of the city. Mainly the complaints have concentrated on this explosion which has caused material damage, such as the loss of the plastic that was being used to cover an advertising poster, with a consequent loss of $ 2,000. "We saw the plastic that was melting and we didn't know what was going on," said one of the people affected to NBC. "We called the manager and discovered that it had caused an explosion for the movie." Also some streetlights and cars have been affected by the explosion.

Despite the scare, we have only had to regret material damage in these first steps in the filming of 'The Matrix 4', which has already confirmed that we will see good doses of action in this film that will hit theaters on May 21, 2021.



